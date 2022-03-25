(CBS DETROIT) — With tax season ongoing, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s offoce released a consumer alert about the most popular scams.
With IRS scams, fraudsters will try to obtain your information by sending text messages. However, federal officials say the agency will not send a text.
There are also federal winning lottery notices, except there is not a government entity involved.
Additionally, Nessel recently released a video addressing pet scams.
Officials say to watch for signs of scam, such as scammers asking for too much of your personal information.
