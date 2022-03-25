Police Search For Suspect Who Tried To Run Over 4 People Outside Of Detroit BarThe Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to an aggravated assault of two women in Detroit.

Woman Taken Into Custody In Connection With Fatal Hit-And-Run On Detroit's East SideDetroit police arrested Shedrica Odessa Smith, who was wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 40-year-old mother.

Avian Influenza Confirmed In Wild Birds In Three Michigan CountiesThe highly pathogenic avian flu has been confirmed in wild birds in three counties in the state, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Southfield Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Drug TraffickingLeroy Liggins, 34, was found guilty of participating in a drug conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute.

Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Wife At Detroit HomeA Detroit man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Guns, Narcotics Seized From Home After Man Injured In Saginaw ShootingAuthorities seized multiple guns and a quantity of narcotics following a shooting in the city of Saginaw that injured one man.