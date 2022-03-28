(CBS DETROIT) – An 8-year-old girl has died days after an apartment fire last week.
According to Fox 2, the 8-year-old was hospitalized after the fire at the Warren Manor Apartments and has died from smoke inhalation.
The death was confirmed by Mayor Jim Fouts.
The girl had been listed in stable condition at Children’s Hospital of Michigan on March 23, shortly after the fire.
Officials believe the fire started in an apartment on the first floor before it spread.
