(CBS DETROIT) — HBO Sports and NFL Flims announced Monday that the Detroit Lions will be featured on the series “Hard Knocks.”

NFL officials say “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions” debuts at 10 p.m. on Aug. 9 on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Officials say it will be the first time the series will travel to Detroit and the first training camp spent with any National Football Conference (NFC) North franchise.

“We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions,” Rod Wood, Detroit Lions Team President and CEO, said in a statement. “HBO Sports and NFL Films are the best of the best and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world.”

According to the Detroit Lions, camera crews will go to the team’s training camp in Allen Park in the next few months to begin filming.

The series will feature head coach Dan Campbell entering his second season and “an intriguing mix of young emerging stars, established veterans, free agent additions and highly regarded rookie hopefuls throughout training camp and the preseason.”

The five-episode season will be narrated by actor Liev Schreiber, marking his 16th season with the show.

