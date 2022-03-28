(CBS DETROIT) — The NFL announced Monday that the 2024 Draft will be held in downtown Detroit for the first time.

NFL officials said Detroit was selected over Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Washington D.C.

“The Draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience.”

The Detroit Lions announced that the area surrounding Campus Martius and Hart Plaza will serve as the event site for the Draft.

As part of the event, the NFL Draft Experience will provide fans a free opportunity to take part in participatory games, enjoy interactive exhibits, attend musical performances, autograph sessions and take pictures with the Lombardi Trophy.

“Today is a historic day for Detroit with the announcement that the 2024 NFL Draft is coming to the Motor City,” said Visit Detroit President and CEO Claude Molinari. “Visit Detroit is looking forward to working with our partners in the hospitality community to welcome enthusiastic football fans from across the country who will make our city a pigskin pilgrimage stop. Hosting the draft is another exciting win for Detroit, and it will deliver a powerful economic impact and highlight the vibrancy of our region.”

In March 2021, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a letter to the NFL, supporting Detroit’s bid to host the draft.

“Bringing the 2024 NFL draft to Detroit is a huge win for Detroiters and football fans across the state of Michigan,” Whitmer said in a statement Monday. “It will inject energy into our economy, benefitting countless small businesses and working families in Southeast Michigan. The NFL’s selection is a testament to the Motor City’s hustle and spirit, and I’m so proud that yet another major company has decided to make a historic investment in Michigan since Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist and I took office.”

“This announcement is a win for Detroit and for Michigan,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “Governor Whitmer and I have worked hard to build a Detroit with opportunity and prosperity for everyone, and we are excited that the NFL has recognized Detroit’s strength as a center for tourism, culture, innovation, and athletics. We look forward to hosting the 2024 NFL draft and we will continue standing tall alongside Detroiters.”

Officials say the Detroit Sports Commission and Detroit Lions will host a free football-themed community event on April 14, 2022, at Campus Martius Park to celebrate the awarding of the 2024 NFL Draft.

More information on the event will be released at a later date.

“Hosting the NFL Draft in Detroit promises to be a celebration of our community’s spirit. It will deliver high value for our residents, businesses, and the great fans who make Detroit the best sports city in America,” said Dave Beachnau, executive director of Detroit Sports Commission. ” Our partnerships with the Detroit Lions and other valued community organizations helped make this bid a reality. Now, the real work begins with our focus on our collective commitment, contributions, and collaboration. We are steadfast to host a tremendous event in 2024.”

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas and the 2023 Draft will be in Kansas City, Missouri.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.