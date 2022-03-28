  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Erie Township, fatal vehicle crash, Monreo County Sheriff's Office, monroe county, vehicle crash

ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A Monroe man was killed in a single-car crash early Monday morning in Erie Township.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 3:34 a.m. on March 28.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the driver, 31-year-old Roderick Lamarr Fair Jr., was in a black 2016 Cadillac SRX traveling southbound on Summit Street. Deputies said for unknown reasons, Fair traveled off of the road before entering a ditch between Summit Street and Suder Avenue and rolling over multiple times.

Deputies said he was not wearing a seat belt and it is unknown if alcohol or speed are factors.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7557.

