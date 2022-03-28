ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A Monroe man was killed in a single-car crash early Monday morning in Erie Township.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 3:34 a.m. on March 28.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the driver, 31-year-old Roderick Lamarr Fair Jr., was in a black 2016 Cadillac SRX traveling southbound on Summit Street. Deputies said for unknown reasons, Fair traveled off of the road before entering a ditch between Summit Street and Suder Avenue and rolling over multiple times.
Deputies said he was not wearing a seat belt and it is unknown if alcohol or speed are factors.
The crash is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7557.
