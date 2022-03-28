  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,258 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 6 deaths on Monday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,074,401 and 32,758 deaths as of March 28.

Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, March 25. Over the three days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 420 per day

For the latest numbers, visit here.

