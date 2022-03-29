(CBS DETROIT) – The City of Detroit’s Housing & Revitalization Department (HRD) awarded almost $2.5 million in grants to 35 community organizations through the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund, city officials announced.

The grants were given to help provide key funding for nonprofits and neighborhood service organizations across the city.

City officials announced that the $2.5 million comes from the projected $33.8 million in CDBG funds allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to Detroit in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

“These are outstanding nonprofits and community organizations that provide important services across our city,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “For years, the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund has been there to support them in their mission. This year is no different and we’re proud to announce the 35 organizations that will be able to take part in this grant opportunity this year. Between the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund and the upcoming Neighborhood Beautification Fund, we are providing more resources than ever to help Detroiters strengthen and beautify their community.”

Some of the recipients of this year’s NOF grants include:

Accounting Aid Society ($88,750) – Free tax prep and counseling assistance for low- and moderate-income Detroiters, and financial management education.

Bridging Communities Inc. ($72,250) – Senior activity funding, transportation to doctor’s visits, training to repair seniors homes.

Cass Community Social Services ($62,250) – Funding to train unemployed and underemployed adults.

Center for Employment Opportunities ($77,250) – Program to reduce recidivism and improve employment outcomes for returning citizens.

Clark Park Coalition ($72,250) – Summer youth recreation programs, winter hockey and youth employment.

Cody Rouge Community Action Alliance ($72,250) – Recreational programming for neighborhood youth, and funding for adult-youth partnerships.

Coleman A. Young Foundation ($61,978) – Afterschool programs for 6-to-12-year-old youth, and other programs.

Delray United Action Council ($67,250) – Community programs and transportation, food assistance, adult day care, nutritional classes, utility assistance, and health screenings.

“Just as the City relies on our community partners to help make a better Detroit for everyone, HRD stands by to help those partners in need of funding,” said Tamra Fountaine Hardy, director of HRD’s Neighborhood Services Division. “HRD stands ready to help these organizations to successfully apply for funding for the programs that help Detroiters be more successful themselves.”

The next application period for HRD funding will open in September.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.