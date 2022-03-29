(CBS DETROIT) – Multiple lane closures on US-24 (Telegraph Road) are required for storm sewer installation, Michigan Department of Transportation officials announced.
Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 31 and going through Friday, April 8, northbound US-24 will be reduced to one lane from I-94 to US-12.READ MORE: Detroit Police Department Expands Crisis Intervention Team To Address Mental Health, Addiction
In addition to this, beginning on April 4 at 7 a.m. and going through Monday, April 11 crews will reduce southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) to one lane from US-12 (Michigan Avenue) to I-94.READ MORE: Group Protests, Speaks Out Against Luxury Housing Development
This work is apart of a $13.6 million project that includes milling and resurfacing US-24, along with curb and gutter work, drainage improvements, guard rail, sign work, and signal modernization at six locations.
MDOT officials say this project is expected to be finished this fall.MORE NEWS: Remains Of Norton Shores Woman Who Went Missing 33 Years Ago Identified
