(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that updated forest road maps will be made available online on Friday, April 1.
Each year, MDNR officials update the state forest road maps to improve accuracy, protect the environment, and to notify the public of any changes.
The new maps will be posted on Michigan.gov/ForestRoads as an interactive web format map and as printable PDF maps.
MDNR officials say that changes could be considered based on changing road conditions, data cleanup, and input received from residents around the state.
The maps show where state forest roads are open or closed to off-road vehicle use and which roads are only open to conventional vehicles.
