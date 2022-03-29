(CBS DETROIT) — Officials say a Warren man who sexually exploited a 16-year-old girl has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old Marvin Booker was sentenced for coercion and enticement of a minor. He has been in custody since March 2020.

Officials said he is also sentenced to five years of supervised release following his 10-year prison sentence.

Court records show Booker exploited the teen for his own profit by having her perform commercial sex dates. Officials say he posted the teen for dates online, transported her to sex dates and rented hotels and took money that she was paid for those dates.

Josh Hauxhurst, acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Division, said Booker “preyed upon a very vulnerable teenager by promising her shelter, money, and affection.”

“Instead of providing those things, he callously sold her to other men for his own financial benefit,” Hauxhurtst said. “The FBI, Warren Police Department, and law enforcement partners across Southeast Michigan will work tirelessly to protect our children from this type of predatory behavior.”

Booker also instructed her to send explicit images to him for the online advertisements, officials said.

“Human traffickers like this defendant exploit and endanger some of the most vulnerable members of our society and cause their victims indescribable harm,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. “He manipulated, threatened, and trafficked a minor victim to profit from the sex work she conducted. We hope that today’s sentence offers the victim a sense of justice and closure and sends the message that we will not tolerate sex trafficking in our communities.”

