CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 17-year-old girl from Clinton Township was killed in a vehicle crash Monday evening.
The crash happened at about 7:26 p.m. on eastbound 19 Mile Road near Romeo Plank Road.
Clinton Township police say the teen was driving a 2007 Chevy Cobalt when there was a “sideswipe involving a 2013 Ford Explorer driving in the same direction” on 19 Mile Road. The Cobalt lost control, jumping a curb and running across the grass boulevard.
Police say the vehicle went through a wooden and cyclone fence before striking the corner of a detached garage.
The teen, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected of being a factor, police say.
The crash is under investigation.
Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash to call the department at 586-193-7802 or Lt. C. Allis at 586-615-2525.
