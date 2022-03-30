  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:$250K, 76-year-old woman, East Lansing, Ingham County, Michigan Lottery

(CBS DETROIT) – A 76-year-old woman from Ingham County felt numb after finding out she won $250,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s KENO! game.

 A 76-year-old woman from Ingham County felt numb after finding out she won $250,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s KENO! game. | Credit: Michigan Lottery

READ MORE: MSP Trooper Suspended After Hitting Handcuffed Suspect In Saginaw

The player matched 10 of the 22 numbers drawn Jan. 19 and her winning numbers were: 03-05-07-09-12-14-18-21-23-26.

She bought her winning ticket at the Quality Dairy, located at 3332 East Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing.

“I stopped at the store to buy a KENO! ticket and decided to play a combination of some numbers I usually play and some new numbers I randomly chose,” said the player. “I checked the winning numbers early in the morning and when I saw I’d matched all of mine, I went numb.”

READ MORE: Chris Rock Adds Second Detroit Show 'Due To Overwhelming Demand'

She continued and said, “I had my daughter read the winning numbers aloud to me to be sure I read them correctly. I couldn’t believe what was happening and thought there had to be an error with my ticket!”

The player says that she plans to save her winnings.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 1,550 New COVID-19 Cases, 72 Deaths

 