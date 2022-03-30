(CBS DETROIT) – A 76-year-old woman from Ingham County felt numb after finding out she won $250,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s KENO! game.
READ MORE: MSP Trooper Suspended After Hitting Handcuffed Suspect In Saginaw
The player matched 10 of the 22 numbers drawn Jan. 19 and her winning numbers were: 03-05-07-09-12-14-18-21-23-26.
She bought her winning ticket at the Quality Dairy, located at 3332 East Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing.
“I stopped at the store to buy a KENO! ticket and decided to play a combination of some numbers I usually play and some new numbers I randomly chose,” said the player. “I checked the winning numbers early in the morning and when I saw I’d matched all of mine, I went numb.”READ MORE: Chris Rock Adds Second Detroit Show 'Due To Overwhelming Demand'
She continued and said, “I had my daughter read the winning numbers aloud to me to be sure I read them correctly. I couldn’t believe what was happening and thought there had to be an error with my ticket!”
The player says that she plans to save her winnings.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 1,550 New COVID-19 Cases, 72 Deaths