DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — Comedian Chris Rock is adding a second show to his “Ego Death World Tour 2022” in Detroit due to high demand, 313 Presents announced Wednesday.
Rock’s previous show scheduled at 8 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Fox Theatre will remain, adding another show at 8 p.m. on Sept. 17. Tickets for the second show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 1.READ MORE: MSP Trooper Suspended After Hitting Handcuffed Suspect In Saginaw
The demand comes days after Rock was slapped in the face by actor Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday after making a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 1,550 New COVID-19 Cases, 72 Deaths
Ticket prices start at $49.50 and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Xfinity Box Office at Little Ceasars Arena. Tickets for the Detroit show on Sept. 16 are still available, 313 Presents says.
Phones will not be permitted in the performance space and will be placed in specialized pouches. Guests will be able to access their phone on in designated phone use areas within the venue and will re-secure in the pouches before returning to the performance space.MORE NEWS: Free Rides On Detroit's QLINE Extended Through 2022
It is Rock’s first world tour in more than five years as he kicks it off Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts.