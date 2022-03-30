(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit City Council unanimously approved a resolution allowing Detroit police to donate used body armor to Ukraine.
The department filed a request asking to donate 154 bulletproof vests that would have been recycled.
According to a report from Detroit Free Press, the city charter requires the city council to approve any sales or disposals of city-owned property. The equipment will be shipped through a nationwide effort along with other organizations.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.