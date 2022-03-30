  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:body armor, detroit, Detroit City Council, Detroit Police Department, Ukraine

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit City Council unanimously approved a resolution allowing Detroit police to donate used body armor to Ukraine.

The department filed a request asking to donate 154 bulletproof vests that would have been recycled.

READ MORE: World's Largest Bounce House Coming To Metro Detroit In June

According to a report from Detroit Free Press, the city charter requires the city council to approve any sales or disposals of city-owned property. The equipment will be shipped through a nationwide effort along with other organizations.

READ MORE: Plan To Distribute $2 Million To Victims Of Oxford School Shooting Expands Eligibility

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Highland Park School Board Plans To Bring High School Back

 