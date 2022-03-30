(CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the Building Michigan Together Plan on Wednesday, which will invest nearly $5 billion into the state’s infrastructure.

Officials say the $4.8 billion plan will invest in roads, water and high-speed internet infrastructure and create jobs.

“The bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan includes some of the largest investments in our infrastructure in Michigan history. With this plan, we’re building on our work to improve our roads, water, and high-speed internet. I’m particularly proud of the fact that this plan makes the single largest investment in Michigan history in our state and local parks, empowering hundreds of local economies,” Whitmer said. “I am grateful to our congressional delegation for sending us these resources and proud that the Michigan Legislature and I were able to come together to get this done and ensure our infrastructure is reliable for generations to come.“

Here is a breakdown of the plan:

Water

The Building Michigan Together Plan includes nearly $2 billion to address critical water infrastructure needs.

More than $1 billion for drinking water improvements, including: At least $325 million to replace lead service lines, including 100% of lead service lines in Benton Harbor. $55 million to help communities tackle toxic contaminants like PFAS. $43 million in assistance for small and disadvantaged communities.

$712 million for clean water initiatives to address storm and wastewater including: $$669 million for clean water infrastructure. $35 million for loans to help repair failing septic systems. $20 million for public health risk reduction. $8 million to address emerging contaminants.

$210 million to repair dams in Midland and Gladwin counties and another $40 million to address the repair, renovation, or elimination of dams statewide.

Transportation

The Building Michigan Together Plan calls for critical investments of $645 million in Michigan’s infrastructure, including:

$317 million for road and bridge programs, benefitting both state and local projects.

$66 million to make state transportation infrastructure more resilient to future flooding events by adding reliable generator backup power to all 164 state-owned pumping stations.

$98 million for airport infrastructure improvement grants.

$66 million to improve public transportation.

$25 million investment in the statewide Mobility Futures Initiative to position Michigan to lead the nation in mobility innovation.

Parks

The Building Michigan Together Plan invests $450 million in Michigan’s state parks to improve state and local parks and trails to enhance tourism and boost the outdoor recreation industry.

$250 million for state parks, including the creation of a new state park in the city of Flint.

$200 million for local park systems, including transformative greenway projects in Detroit and Grand Rapids.

High-Speed Internet

The Building Michigan Together Plan will connect more households and small businesses to fast, reliable high-speed internet through:

$250 million in funding to improve access and adoption of broadband – helping ensure all Michigan residents and businesses can compete in a 21st century economy.

Housing

The Building Michigan Together Plan provides funding centered on housing in underserved rural and urban areas, including:

$150 million for housing and home improvements, such as: $50 million investment in the Housing and Community Development Fund to meet the housing needs of low-income households throughout the state. $50 million to create a missing middle housing gap fund. $50 million for residential home improvements including grants to incentivize energy efficiency and provide energy assistance.

$383 million for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance to help tenants facing pandemic-related hardships avoid eviction while also ensuring landlords can recoup owed rent.

$121 million to help Michigan homeowners avoid the personal devastation of foreclosure.

Additionally, the Building Michigan Together Plan includes:

$133 million to strengthen Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance System and tackle fraud.

$46 million to protect funding for public safety and first responders in cities, villages and townships with population losses in the 2020 Census.

The legislation is the product of months of negotiations between the Republican-controlled Legislature and the Democratic governor administration over how to spend unprecedented billions of discretionary pandemic funding that was enacted by Congress and President Joe Biden last year

Michigan lawmakers passed the legislation last week.