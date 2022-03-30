(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that there will lane closures for drainage work, pavement repair work, shoulder paving, and bridge work, all apart of I-96 Flex Route project.
Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday westbound I-96 will have one lane open from I-275 to Kent Lake Road through 5 a.m. Monday for road work.
MDOT officials say work will also continue weekdays with daily single-lane closures through late May:
- Westbound I-96 from I-275 to Kent Lake Road from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Eastbound I-96 from Kent Lake Road to I-275 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In addition to this, South Hill Road in Lyon Township will be closing for a month for bridge repair work beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 11, weather permitting, through 5 p.m. Monday, May 9.
Here are the South Hill Road detours:
- Northbound South Hill Road: westbound Grand River Avenue to northbound Milford Road, then eastbound Pontiac Trail to South Hill Road.
- Southbound South Hill Road: westbound Pontiac Trail to southbound Milford Road, then eastbound Grand River Avenue to South Hill Road.
The I-96 Flex Route Project is a three-year project that includes rebuilding the freeway, rebuilding the median shoulders for use during peak periods, sign upgrades, and active traffic management installation.
