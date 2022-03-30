Michigan Reports 1,550 New COVID-19 Cases, 72 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Free Rides On Detroit's QLINE Extended Through 2022Detroit's QLINE will continue its free ride period through 2022.

Police: Woman In Critical Condition After Being Shot By Ex-Boyfriend In Flint TownshipA woman is in critical condition after she was shot by her ex-boyfriend Tuesday night, according to Flint Township Police. The suspect and his mother were later taken into custody.

76-Year-Old Ingham County Woman Wins $250K Keno JackpotA 76-year-old woman from Ingham County felt numb after finding out she won $250,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s KENO! game.

FBI Raids Metro Detroit Home Over Threats Made To Judge, Attorneys In Whitmer Kidnap Plot TrialFBI agents raided a residence in Metro Detroit last Friday in connection to threats made to the judge, two defense attorneys and at least one potential witness in the ongoing federal trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

I-96 Flex Route Update: South Hill Road Bridge To Close In Oakland County This WeekendThe Michigan Department of Transportation announced that there will lane closures for drainage work, pavement repair work, shoulder paving, and bridge work, all apart of I-96 Flex Route project.