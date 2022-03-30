  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:60-year-old man, Claybanks Township, falls 60 feet, tree trimmer, tree-trimmer dies

CLAYBANKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A commercial tree-trimmer died Tuesday when he fell between 60 feet to 70 feet (18.3 to 21.3 meters) feet from a tree, Michigan State Police said.

The man died at the scene in Claybanks Township west of Rothbury, police said.

READ MORE: MDHHS To Offer Free At-Home COVID-19 Testing Kits At 70 Libraries

The 60-year-old man was from the Ovid area northeast of Lansing. Police did not immediately release his name.

READ MORE: Prosecutors Rest Their Case In Gov. Whitmer Kidnap Trial

The fall occurred around 12:45 p.m., police said.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death.

MORE NEWS: 17-Year-Old Dies After Crashing Into Fences, Garage In Clinton Township

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.