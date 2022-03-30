  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Steffens Park, The Big Bounce House America

(CBS DETROIT) — The world’s largest bounce house is returning to Michigan this year.

“The Big Bounce America,” standing at 32 feet tall, is returning on June 10-12 at Steffens Park in Fraser.

The 16,000 square foot attraction includes a customized sports arena and a space-themed bounce house.

Ticket prices start at $19. Visit thebigbounceamerica.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.