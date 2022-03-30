(CBS DETROIT) — The world’s largest bounce house is returning to Michigan this year.
"The Big Bounce America," standing at 32 feet tall, is returning on June 10-12 at Steffens Park in Fraser.
The 16,000 square foot attraction includes a customized sports arena and a space-themed bounce house.
Ticket prices start at $19. Visit thebigbounceamerica.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
