ROCHESTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Two men who are accused of pointing a gun and demanding money from an Oakland University student walking on campus have been arrested, university police said.
Police said the incident happened at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in one of the university's parking lots west of Oakview Hall. The female student told police she was walking in the P-5 parking lot when she was approached by a white four-door sedan with two college-aged men inside.
She told police the man in the passenger seat of the vehicle allegedly rolled down the window and pointed a gun at her, saying "give me all your money." The suspect is described as having a fade-style haircut, police said.
Police said the suspects drove off as the students walked away toward the residence halls and were seen traveling north through the parking lot.
The suspects were arrested later that night.
An investigation is ongoing.