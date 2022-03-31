High Winds Cause Thousands To Lose Power In MichiganAbout 65,000 homes and businesses in southeastern Michigan have lost power after high winds swept across parts of the state.

Colin Kaepernick Named Honorary Captain For Michigan's Spring GameThe University of Michigan football team announced Wednesday Colin Kaepernick was named the honorary captain for Saturday’s Maize and Blue Spring Game.

Former United Artists Building In Detroit To Be RedevelopedA historic building that featured a former movie theater in Detroit will be redeveloped into affordable housing.

Defense Rests In Trial Of 4 Men In Gov. Whitmer Kidnap PlotOne of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testified in his own defense Thursday, repeatedly telling jurors “absolutely not” when asked if he agreed to abduct her before the 2020 election.

Security Guard Killed, Another Wounded At Detroit Health FacilityOne security guard has been fatally shot and another wounded after a man was told to leave a Detroit health facility.

2 Men Accused Of Attempting To Rob Oakland University Student On Campus ArrestedTwo men who are accused of pointing a gun and demanding money from an Oakland University student walking on campus have been arrested, university police said.