(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for a suspect connected to a fatal shooting that happened early on Thursday, March 31, on Detroit’s west side.
Police say Christopher Charles Johnson Jr, 32, is wanted in the fatal shooting, which happened at about 1:50 a.m. in the 11700 block of Sussex during a verbal dispute with his brother.
After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene.
According to police, he is considered armed and dangerous.
If anyone recognizes this suspect, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
