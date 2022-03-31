DETROIT (AP) — One security guard has been fatally shot and another wounded after a man was told to leave a Detroit health facility.
The shooting was reported at about 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Team Wellness Center on the city's east side, police said.
One security guard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was in temporary serious condition at a hospital.
A man identified as the suspected shooter failed to complete the facility’s intake process and had been asked to leave, police Capt. Conway Petty told reporters.
Petty said the man returned and had some type of confrontation with the security guards before pulling a gun and shooting them. The suspect then fled.
