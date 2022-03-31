(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan is seeing a decline in new unemployment claims, as last week’s claims were lower than they were last year, according to a WalletHub report.
The data in the report shows that weekly unemployment claims in Michigan decreased by 36.09% compared to the start of 2020.
This was the 17th smallest decrease in the United States.
In addition to this, weekly unemployment claims in the state decreased by 24.25%
The Wallethub report also found that every state had lower unemployment claims last week than before the pandemic, except for Wisconsin, Texas, New York, Maine, California, Hawaii, Alaska, Kentucky, Indiana, Oklahoma, Michigan, Utah, Ohio, and D.C.
To view the full report and see how other states ranked, visit here.
