(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other local officials were in Flint today to celebrate the Building Michigan Together Plan being signed into law, which will provide funding for a state park in the city.

This will be the first state park in Genesee County.

Chevy Commons, the former location of the Chevrolet plant, is the location that was chosen for the park.

“Michiganders love our pristine parks and majestic outdoor spaces. Over the last couple of years, attendance at state parks reached historic highs as people sought space to unwind and safely connect with their friends and loved ones. Our parks support so many jobs and local economies too, empowering tourism and recreation small businesses across the state,” said Whitmer.

Through the Building Michigan Together Plan, $26.2 million will be invested to build this new park in Flint, and the rest of the funding will go to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to help address the infrastructure and maintenance needs at existing parks.

“The Building Michigan Together Plan will invest $250 million to improve all 103 of our existing state parks and build a new state park in Flint. All of our state parks are important pillars of their communities,” said Whitmer. “They support local small businesses, create jobs, and give people beautiful, welcoming places to make memories. The bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan proves that we can come together to deliver on the issues that matter most to families, and I look forward to seeing the impact it will have on our state parks.”

For more information on the Building Michigan Together Plan, visit here.

