Michigan Chronicle's Women of Excellence 2022 Awards Honors Business, Community LeadersThe Michigan Chronicle honored African American women trailblazing in their industries.

Detroit Tigers Opening Day Expects To Draw 40,000 FansThe Detroit Tigers are ready to roll out the orange carpet and welcome fans back to Opening Day for Detroit’s official start to the spring season.

UM Professor, Historian Sues NY Prisons Over Ban Of Attica Uprising BookThe author of a Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the revolt at the Attica Correctional Facility in 1971 sued New York state prison authorities on Thursday, saying they’ve unconstitutionally banned her book behind bars.

Ex-Michigan Bank Manager Sentenced For Stealing Social Security Benefits From Dead Customer's AccountA former branch manager charged with stealing Social Security Administration benefits from a deceased customer is sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison.

Michigan Reports 1,661 New COVID-19 Cases, 33 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Man Charged In 1997 Cold Case Homicide Of Detroit WomanA Detroit man is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 33-year-old woman in 1997.