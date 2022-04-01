(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 33-year-old woman in 1997.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Johnny Joseph Yenshaw was arraigned and remanded to jail Friday in 36th District Court. A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 18 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for April 25.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 1,661 New COVID-19 Cases, 33 Deaths
Officials say at about 7:50 a.m. on Dec. 1, 1997, Detroit police were dispatched to the area of James Couzens Service Drive and Sussex Street, where they found a woman unresponsive.READ MORE: MDOT: Southbound M-3 Ramp To Westbound I-94 To Close On April 5 In Macomb County
Police said the woman, identified as Sonya Dockery, of Detroit, had strangulation marks and lacerations on her neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation into the cold case led to Yenshaw’s arrest nearly 25 years later on March 30, 2022. Authorities said he allegedly strangled Dockery before fleeing the scene.
Police said other facts and evidence in the case will be presented in court at the preliminary examination.MORE NEWS: Police: Gun Recovered At Chippewa Valley High School In Clinton Township
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.