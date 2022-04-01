(CBS DETROIT) – The Southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) ramp to westbound I-94 will be closing on April 5 in Macomb County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, the southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) entrance ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed until Saturday, April 9, for drainage work in the median and left lanes.
Officials say traffic will be detoured to the Little Mack Avenue entrance ramp to I-94, and the northbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) ramp to westbound I-94 will remain open.
All work is weather permitting.
The work being done during this closure is part of the second year of the two-year M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) project. This year work started in February to rebuild 1.7 miles of M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) between Common and 14 Mile roads in the city of Roseville.
For more information on the project, visit here.
