(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,661 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 33 deaths on Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,080,612 and 32,863 deaths as of April 1.
Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Wednesday, March 30. Over the two days (Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 831 per day.

The deaths announced today includes 27 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
