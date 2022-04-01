Jury Urged To Convict 4 Men In Whitmer Kidnap PlotA prosecutor urged jurors Friday to convict four men in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, saying they were antigovernment extremists “filled with rage” and intent on igniting a civil war.

New Vehicles Must Average 40 Mpg By 2026, Up From 24 MpgNew vehicles sold in the United States will have to travel an average of at least 40 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2026 under new rules unveiled Friday by the government.

MSP: Columbia Township Officer Shoots, Kills Man After Medical CallA police officer fatally shot a 36-year-old man Thursday in Jackson County after authorities received a call for medical assistance, state police said.

Ford Recalls 737K Vehicles To Fix Oil Leaks, Trailer BrakesFord is issuing two recalls covering over 737,000 vehicles to fix oil leaks and trailer braking systems that won't work.

Michigan Supreme Court Reinstates Lawsuit Over Girl's Death At School Gym In Marquette CountyThe Michigan Supreme Court has overturned a decision and reinstated a lawsuit by the family of a 4-year-old girl who was accidentally killed at an Upper Peninsula school in 2015.

The John Shippen Golf Invitational Returns To Michigan, Highlights Black GolfersThe John Shippen National Golf Invitational is back and expanding to new markets with the hopes of getting more Black representation.