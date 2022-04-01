COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A police officer fatally shot a 36-year-old man Thursday in Jackson County after authorities received a call for medical assistance, state police said.
Erik Poul Moller Nielsen, of Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at the shooting scene early Thursday in Columbia Township, Michigan State Police said.READ MORE: Jury Urged To Convict 4 Men In Whitmer Kidnap Plot
Details of the events leading up to the shooting have not been disclosed and remain under investigation, police said. When that investigation is completed the findings will be reviewed by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.READ MORE: New Vehicles Must Average 40 Mpg By 2026, Up From 24 Mpg
The Columbia Township Police Department officer who shot Nielsen shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday has been placed on administrative leave, a routine step in officer-involved shootings. The male officer is a six-year department veteran, officials said.
Detectives from Michigan State Police’s First District Special Investigation Section and the agency’s Forensic Laboratory are investigating the shooting.MORE NEWS: Ford Recalls 737K Vehicles To Fix Oil Leaks, Trailer Brakes
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.