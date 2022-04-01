  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Chippewa Valley High School, Clinton Township, clinton township police department, gun recovered

(CBS DETROIT) — Clinton Township police said one person is in custody after a gun was recovered at Chippewa Valley High School on Friday.

Police said they were investigating a student at the high school when the gun was found.

No students or staff were harmed.

Police said the details of the incident are limited as the investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.