(CBS DETROIT) — Clinton Township police said one person is in custody after a gun was recovered at Chippewa Valley High School on Friday.
Police said they were investigating a student at the high school when the gun was found.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 1,661 New COVID-19 Cases, 33 Deaths
No students or staff were harmed.READ MORE: Man Charged In 1997 Cold Case Homicide Of Detroit Woman
Police said the details of the incident are limited as the investigation is ongoing.MORE NEWS: MDOT: Southbound M-3 Ramp To Westbound I-94 To Close On April 5 In Macomb County
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.