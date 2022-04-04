DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Duggan said a COVID test “came back positive” Sunday morning.

“After two years, COVID finally caught up with me,” he said. “Saturday morning, I woke up with a cough, so I took a home COVID test. The result was negative, but I chose to stay home for the day. Sunday morning, the cough persisted, so I took another COVID test.”

His symptoms are mild, much like an average cold, said Duggan, adding that his wife has tested negative for the virus.

Duggan has been a proponent of vaccinations for the coronavirus and said he also received a booster shot.

“I’ll be working full-time from home on Zoom until the doctors clear me to return to in-person meetings,” he said.

Detroit’s Health Department has reported more than 124,200 confirmed virus cases and more than 3,300 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

More than 2 million cases and over 32,800 deaths have been reported across Michigan, according to state health officials.

Read his full statement below:

