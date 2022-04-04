(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department arrested 3 people and seized 12 vehicles in connection to drag racing and drifting in Detroit.
On Friday, April 1, officers responded to reports of drag racing near Woodmere and Vernor in southwest Detroit, WXYZ reports.READ MORE: City Of Detroit Announces List Of Streets Getting A Speed Hump This Year
Three people were arrested and 25 spectators were ticketed.READ MORE: Lenawee County Deputy Shoots Man Suspected Of Firing Gun
The Detroit Police Department asks anyone who sees drag racing happening to call 911.MORE NEWS: Man Beaten By Biker Club At Bar In Carleton After Bumping Into Member
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.