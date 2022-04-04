(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Police Department issued a warning on vehicle thefts in the city.
In a tweet on Sunday, the department posted the following tips for drivers:
- Never leave your car running unattended.
- When parking on the street, turn your wheels to face the closest curb.
- Use a secondary anti-theft device for your steering column.
- Use a protection device that connects to your steering wheel and your brake pedal.
“We don’t want members of our community to fall victim to vehicle thefts. Please keep these tips in mind as you drive around the city,” the department said in the post.
