(CBS DETROIT) – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged an Eastpointe man in connection to the fatal shooting of Lamar Addison, 30, of Detroit.

On Wednesday, March 30, at about 1:34 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Anglin Street and Winchester Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the right arm, inside the home located in the 20250 block of Anglin Street.

Medics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Allegedly, a verbal argument between the defendant, Brandon Xavier White-Ratliff, 26, and the victim escalated to a physical altercation.

In addition to this, it is alleged that White-Ratliff fired a handgun, fatally wounding the victim, before fleeing the scene.

An investigation led to his arrest later that day.

Brandon Xavier White-Ratliff has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, and one count of felony firearm.

He was arraigned and remanded to jail on April 2, 2022, in 36th District Court.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for April 11, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., and the preliminary examination is scheduled for April 18, 2022, at 1:35 p.m., before Judge Kenneth King.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.