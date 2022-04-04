ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) — A Lenawee County sheriff’s deputy has shot and wounded a man suspected of firing a gun at a home in Adrian.
The man was shot at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday after the deputy found him hiding in a vacant lot, according to authorities.
The man was listed in critical condition at a hospital.
Adrian police requested help from the sheriff’s office in finding the man, the sheriff’s office said in a release.
The deputy, a 31-year sheriff’s veteran, was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the state police.
