(CBS DETROIT) – After living life in the grips of addiction, a group of women is celebrating sobriety in style.

“I get to feel beautiful in my own skin again,” said Steffany Russell, who’s currently enrolled in a rehabilitation program.

“I put myself down for so many years and everyone else did too so, you lose all of that in addiction.”

Grace Centers of Hope teamed up with Hart and Harlow Salon in Royal Oak for a day of glam and pampering.

The non-profit organization helps the homeless and addicted get their lives back on track through social and educational services.

“If I never did the program, I probably wouldn’t even try to do my GED,” said LaTosha Mack, who is also enrolled at Grace Centers of Hope.

“I’m going to get it this year so I’m looking forward to that and seeing what my future is going to be like after that.”

The makeovers come ahead of the center’s biggest annual event, the Women Helping Women Luncheon and Fashion Show.

The event features women who are going through rehabilitation programs and embarking on a new life after addiction.

“At a time when they’re trying work a lot of other things that are a lot more important than maybe something just as what might seem surface as personal care, but I think that giving somebody the gift of like making them feel like they look on the outside the way they feel on the inside can really help with like strength,” said Hart and Harlow Salon Owner Amy Craig.

