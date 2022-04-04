CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A student has been arrested after a handgun was found at a suburban Detroit high school.
Prosecutors announced Saturday that the 15-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds.READ MORE: Russia War Could Further Escalate Auto Prices, Shortages
The student was being held at the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center.READ MORE: Jury Deliberations Underway In Michigan Gov. Whitmer Plot
A parent and another student told school administrators Friday that the 15-year-old had a gun on the campus of Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township.
“Administrators immediately called police and placed the school in a hold as a precautionary measure,” school superintendent Ron Roberts said in a letter to parents. “Police responded to the call immediately and removed the student without incident.”MORE NEWS: DNR: Hunting Dog Bitten By Wolf Near UP Trail
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.