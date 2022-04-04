Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
First Forecast April 4, 2022_Today
Plan ahead for a wintry mix this morning changing to all rain showers this afternoon. Meteorologist Kylee Miller has the details. CBSDetroit.com/weather.
10 hours ago
More
Travel
CBS+
News
Latest Headlines
City Of Detroit Announces List Of Streets Getting A Speed Hump This Year
The Detroit Department of Public Works (DPW) announced its Speed Hump Program list for 2022.
Lenawee County Deputy Shoots Man Suspected Of Firing Gun
A Lenawee County sheriff's deputy has shot and wounded a man suspected of firing a gun at a home in Adrian.
Man Beaten By Biker Club At Bar In Carleton After Bumping Into Member
A man was severely beaten after he accidentally bumped into a biker club member while leaving a bar in Carleton, police said.
Win Tickets to Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show
Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show is coming to Comerica Park on July 8th, and CBS 62 has your opportunity to score a pair of tickets!
Detroit Police Arrest 3, Seize 12 Cars For Drag Racing
The Detroit Police Department arrested 3 people and seized 12 vehicles in connection to drag racing and drifting in Detroit.
Woman's Body Found On Entrance Ramp To Southfield Freeway In Detroit, Police Say
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on the entrance ramp to the Southfield Freeway in Detroit.
Weather
More Weather
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast April 4, 2022_Today
Plan ahead for a wintry mix this morning changing to all rain showers this afternoon. Meteorologist Kylee Miller has the details. CBSDetroit.com/weather.
10 hours ago
First Forecast Weather February 26, 2022 (Today)
A mix of sun and clouds today. Chief Meteorologist Karen Carter explains what you can expect for your Saturday. For more weather information, visit cbsdetroit.com/weather
1 month ago
Weather Stories
Science of Weather: Air Masses
Weather forecasting can be difficult and is largely based on air mass characteristics which help drive our local forecast. So let’s start with the basics, what is an air mass? An air mass is a large body of air whose temperature and humidity are fairly similar.
Science of Weather: Michigan's Main Severe Weather Threats
Science of Weather: Michigan's Main Severe Weather Threats. Severe weather happens in Michigan and when it does, we shouldn’t be scared….but prepared!
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
Pistons Beat Pacers 121-117
Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and Fred Jackson had 19 to lead the sharpshooting Detroit Pistons past the Indiana Pacers 121-117 on Sunday.
Hamlin Finally Wins At Richmond
Denny Hamlin hoped a visit to the track he watched races at as a youngster would help kickstart a season that started in an uncharacteristic fashion — poorly.
F1 Adds The Strip As It Expands To 3 US Stops
It's been 40 years since Formula One last ventured into Sin City for back-to-back Las Vegas races staged in the parking lot of the Caesars Palace hotel.
American League Central Preview
American League Central Preview
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
New CBS Series 'How We Roll' Premieres on March 31
Sheldon lets a girl hide in his dorm, on the 100th episode of 'Young Sheldon,' Thursday, March 31
Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace).
Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest event with Nelson DeMille and Janet Evanovich
The second annual event will provide live author programming to communities and readers in the U.S. and Canada.
First Group of Grammy Performers Announced
The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year’s 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®.
ViacomCBS Announces New Company Name: Paramount
ViacomCBS announced Tuesday that the company will become known as Paramount.
Julie Chen Moonves Talks New Season Of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ And Reveals Her Favorite To Win
Season 3 of 'Celebrity Big Brother' returns February 2nd to CBS. We spoke to host Julie Chen Moonves about the show, the houseguests and what to expect!
Video
All Videos
Eye on the Future
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
Passport Applications With 'X' Gender Marker Option To Be Available Starting April 11
U.S. citizens will have the option to select "X" when identifying their gender on U.S. passport applications starting in April and on other documents, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday.
I-275 Construction Project Resumes On Feb. 21: Here's What To Expect
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the second year of the Revive 275 project will begin Monday, Feb. 21.
Autos
US Auto Sales Fall In First Quarter As Chip Shortage Slows Factories
New-vehicle sales in the U.S. were expected to fall around 15% in the first quarter compared with a year ago, as the global computer chip shortage continued to slow factories amid high consumer demand.
GM Recalls Nearly 682,000 SUVs; Windshield Wipers Can Fail
General Motors is recalling nearly 682,000 compact SUVs because the windshield wipers can fail.
WKBD-TV
On Air
Schedule:
3:00 PM
Nick Cannon
4:00 PM
The Drew Barrymore Show
5:00 PM
Dr. Phil
6:00 PM
Family Feud
6:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
View All Programs
WWJ-TV
On Air
Schedule:
3:00 PM
Nick Cannon
4:00 PM
The Drew Barrymore Show
5:00 PM
Dr. Phil
6:00 PM
Family Feud
6:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
View All Programs
Win Tickets to Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show
April 4, 2022 at 1:59 pm
Filed Under:
CBS 62
,
CBS Detroit
,
Chris Stapleton
,
Contest
,
Live Nation