(CBS DETROIT) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on the entrance ramp to the Southfield Freeway in Detroit.
According to Michigan State Police, troopers were called to the southbound freeway near Plymouth Road at about 2:35 a.m. Sunday morning for a body possibly lying on the freeway. Troopers located the body of a woman "in the gore of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road."
The woman, whose identity was not released, was pronounced at the scene.
Witnesses told police they did not see any vehicles in the area. Investigators are searching for information on the vehicle that may have stuck her.
Police say the woman’s family revealed she talked to a friend about wanting to harm herself.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact MSP's Metro South Post at 734-287-5000. Anyone who is considering self-harm is urged to call the suicide prevention hotline at 800-273-8255.
