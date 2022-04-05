DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit City Council on Tuesday approved a revised ordinance for growing and processing cannabis.
City officials say the ordinance will go into effect on April 20, when the city will start reviewing applications for unlimited licenses.
This comes two years after Detroit first approved recreational marijuana.
According to a report from Detroit Free Press, the ordinance was introduced in February and had since been revised to include increasing the number of retail licenses available from 76 to 100, as well as establishing a lottery system to award licenses for applicants who do not yet have a location for their business.
Members who approved the new ordinance include Council President Mary Sheffield, President Pro Tem James Tate, and members Angela Whitfield Calloway, Latisha Johnson, Gabriela Santiago-Romero, Fred Durhal III and Coleman Young II.
Council member Mary Waters voted no on the ordinance.
