(CBS DETROIT) – A local business owner is working to make prom 2022 not only special but magical for Oxford High School, and she’s calling on the community to come together to make it happen.

Prom night is a celebration many high school students dream of.

It’s a night of wonders and memories, and a time to remember for the rest of your life.

Angela Butorac of Butorac Events says she wants to make that night extra special for Oxford High students.

“If we can take the financial burden off of the kids and the families so that they don’t have to pay for anything and so that this whole prom and the décor and all the special treats and things that we’ve got planned for them can happen,” Butorac said.

“I just think that it will be an absolutely magical evening.”

The event planner has coordinated Oxford’s prom since 2015 but this year she’s offering her services and expertise at no cost.

Butorac is organizing a GoFundMe to raise $60,000 to cover expenses to create an enchanting experience for students.

“The goal is to try to make it so that the kids have an over-the-top, spectacular, magical evening where they don’t have to worry about you know, a cost, so if we can do this if all of us can pull together and do this for the kids and these families I think it would be wonderful,” Butorac said.

