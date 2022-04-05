(CBS DETROIT) – A section of I-94 will be closed in Detroit this weekend as Michigan Department of Transportation crews will be removing the Grand River overpass.
Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 8, crews will close both directions of I-94 between I-75 and I-96.READ MORE: $1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Remains Unclaimed, Will Expire In May
It is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, April 11.
MDOT officials say Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 to northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 from 30th Street to M-10 (Lodge Freeway), and westbound I-94 from Mt. Elliott to Linwood streets, will be closed by 9 p.m. Friday and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.READ MORE: Biden Administration To Extend Student Loan Repayment Pause Until August
In addition to this, starting at 5 a.m. Monday, the following closures will remain in place until late May:
- The right lane of westbound I-94 from Linwood Street to I-96, and
- The westbound I-94 ramp to eastbound and westbound I-96.
The new overpass will replace the original structure built-in 1952.
All work on the $14.6 million I-94 modernization project is expected to be completed in early 2023.MORE NEWS: GM, Honda To Co-Produce 'Affordable' Electric Vehicles
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.