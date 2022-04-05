$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Remains Unclaimed, Will Expire In MayThe winner of a $1 million winning Powerball ticket has one month left to claim their prize.

Biden Administration To Extend Student Loan Repayment Pause Until AugustThe Biden administration is planning to extend a pause on federal student loan repayments through August 31, according to an administration official familiar with the matter.

Portion of I-94 To Close In Detroit This Weekend For Bridge DemolitionA section of I-94 will be closed in Detroit this weekend as Michigan Department of Transportation crews will be removing the Grand River overpass.

Two Suspects Pretend To Be From Water Department, Steal Items From Farmington Hills HomeThe Farmington Hills Police Department is searching for two suspects who said they were from the water department to get inside the victim's home.

McDonald's Workers Reach Settlement Deal Over Harassment At Michigan LocationFormer McDonald’s workers who alleged rampant sexual harassment at their Michigan restaurant have reached a $1.5 million settlement agreement with the restaurant’s former owner.

Police Shoot, Kill 2 Men In Separate West Michigan IncidentsPolice from different agencies shot and killed two men in separate incidents Monday in western Michigan, authorities said.