(CBS DETROIT) — A Washtenaw County deputy pleaded guilty after being accused of using excessive force on an inmate.
According to the Michigan Attorney's Office, Cpl. Christopher Ellul pleaded guilty on Tuesday to disorderly conduct.
Officials say Ellul was working at the Washtenaw County Jail in August 2020 when he assisted in removing an inmate from a cell. Video evidence showed Ellul grabbed the inmate, who was restrained, by the neck twice.
Ellul was bound over to circuit court in July after being mong officers charged as part of several public integrity investigations conducted by AG Dana Nessel's Public Integrity Unit.
“We will continue to pursue instances of police misconduct,” Nessel said. “Those who violate their oath to protect and serve must be held accountable.”
Sentencing is scheduled for May 17.
