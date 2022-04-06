(CBS DETROIT) — After weeks of record-high gas prices, Michigan is seeing some relief.
According to AAA, gas prices in Metro Detroit are down to $4.05 per gallon for regular gas as of Wednesday.
It is about 12 cents cheaper than last week, however, still $1.22 higher than last year.
"A decrease in demand alongside higher gasoline stocks has led to lower pump prices," Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group, said on Monday. "If these trends continue as crude oil prices decline, motorists could likely see gas prices move lower."
The state average sits at $3.99 a gallon — cheaper than the national average of $4.16.
