PERE MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Holland woman, her two young children and her husband have been injured after their SUV rolled over in western Michigan.
The 28-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday on US-31 in Pere Marquette Township when her husband in the front passenger seat grabbed the steering wheel, state police said Wednesday in a release.READ MORE: Police Search For Man Wanted In Fatal Shooting At Detroit Health Facility
The SUV crossed over two lanes and traveled off the roadway before veering back into traffic. It then rolled over in the median.
Police said the 29-year-old husband and a 3-month-old girl in a child’s car seat were ejected from the SUV. The vehicle landed on top of the husband.READ MORE: Police Identify 2 Michigan Men Shot By Officers In Separate Incidents
The driver, her daughter, and her 4-year-old child were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Her husband was in serious condition at another hospital.
A dog in the SUV was not hurt.
Alcohol was being investigated as possibly contributing to the crash which occurred northwest of Grand Rapids, police said.MORE NEWS: Jury Deliberations Enter 3rd Day In Whitmer Kidnap Plot Trial
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.