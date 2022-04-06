Man Faces Murder Charge In Fatal Shooting Of Brother In DetroitA Detroit man is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his 23-year-old brother.

Michigan Reports 3,215 New COVID-19 Cases, 70 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Firefighters Rescue Woman From Burning Home In Farmington HillsFarmington Hills firefighters rescued a 62-year-old woman from her home that was engulfed in flames early on Wednesday.

Judge Orders Owner To Demolish Packard Plant In DetroitA judge has ordered the demolition of the deteriorating Packard auto plant in Detroit, finding that it had become a public nuisance.

Police Search For Man Who Tried To Rob Royal Oak Dry CleanersA man attempted an armed robbery at a Royal Oak dry cleaners on Tuesday, but ran away from the store without taking anything, according to police.

Dog Who Chewed Off Her Leg To Escape In Saginaw Adopted By Illinois CoupleA dog who chewed off her own leg to try and escape while she was tied up has found a loving home.