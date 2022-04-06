(CBS DETROIT) — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a double shooting that left one person dead at the Team Wellness Center in Detroit.
Police are looking for 21-year-old Demetres Nathaniel Johnson. A $1,000 reward is offered for information.
🚨WANTED🚨
3/30/22; 1:04PM
Demetres Nathaniel Johnson, 21, is wanted in connection to the double shooting — one fatal — that occurred at the Team Wellness Center.
We're offering a $1,000 cash reward for information on this crime. pic.twitter.com/j6Idb92tea
— Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) April 6, 2022
The shooting happened at about 1:04 p.m. on March 30 in the 6300 block of Mack Avenue.
Police said a man was asked to leave the facility because he failed to complete the intake process. He then returned and had some type of confrontation with the security guards before pulling a gun and shooting them. One security guard was fatally shot and another wounded.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at detroitrewards.tv.
