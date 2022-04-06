  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Demetres Nathaniel Johnson, detroit, Detroit Police Department, Team Wellness Center

(CBS DETROIT) — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a double shooting that left one person dead at the Team Wellness Center in Detroit.

Police are looking for 21-year-old Demetres Nathaniel Johnson. A $1,000 reward is offered for information.

The shooting happened at about 1:04 p.m. on March 30 in the 6300 block of Mack Avenue.

Police said a man was asked to leave the facility because he failed to complete the intake process. He then returned and had some type of confrontation with the security guards before pulling a gun and shooting them. One security guard was fatally shot and another wounded.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at detroitrewards.tv.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.